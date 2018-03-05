FX update Canadian dollar sinks ahead of BOC RBA unlikely to alter interest rates

The Canadian dollar has been the worst performer among the major currencies today, continuing its recent poor run of form.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 6, 2018 12:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Canadian dollar has been the worst performer among the major currencies today, continuing its recent poor run of form. The Loonie has been undermined amid concerns over planned US tariffs on steel and aluminium, while uncertainty remains over the latest rounds of NAFTA negotiations. Canada is the largest exporter of these metals to the US, so the prospects of tariffs could really hurt their economy.

Canada is facing additional problem of the US being its major oil exporting destination. The US is slowly becoming self-sufficient in its energy needs, so it relies less on energy imports. And with the US increasingly turning towards protectionism, this is bad news for Canadian exports. The Bank of Canada is likely to echo those concerns on Wednesday and is highly likely to abandon its hawkish stance after raising interest rates a few times since the summer of last year.

Another central bank meeting ahead of the BOC is the Reserve Bank of Australia tonight.  The RBA is unlikely to alter interest rates and we are not expecting to see any significant change in the bank’s rhetoric from last month. But there may be some surprisingly hawkish or dovish comments from the RBA which may cause the Aussie to move sharply. However any RBA-related moves are likely to be short-lived, in our view.

If that’s the case and with the BOC rate decision coming up later on in the week, the AUD/CAD may be able to maintain its bullish bias for the time being. If the RBA triggers a short-term pullback in the Aussie, then the AUD/CAD may come back for a rounded-retest of the broken 1.1000/1.1010 level. Previously this was a strong resistance level, so what we are anticipating now is a bounce here. Depending on the impact of the RBA, the potential bounce from here could be significant. However if the RBA turns out to be significantly dovish then the potential bounce could be short-lived. So conservative traders may wish to either book something at the next trouble area or wait for confirmation before pulling the trigger. An alternative scenario would be if the Aussie rallies on the back of the RBA’s decision. In this case, the AUD/CAD may not come back to test 1.1010, at least until the BOC’s decision.

However if the abovementioned  1.1010s support fails to hold this week, then one will have to consider the bearish scenario, especially if the next support levels at 0.9985 and 0.9970 also give way. For us, though, the breakout can only be considered a fakeout if and when the AUD/CAD drops below 0.9915 – the most recent low prior to the latest rally.


Related tags: Forex Interest rates Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.