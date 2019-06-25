FX Handover Short Covering Boosts Dollar

- Short-covering had helped to boost the dollar after its multi-session falls following the Fed’s dovish hold last week. Safe haven assets which had rallied sharply overnight were on the retreat with gold coming off its multi-year overnight highs although yen was still in the positive. Franc was the weakest.
- Most majors had already created daily ranges consistent with their ATR (10), meaning dollar’s bears may see this as an opportunity to re-enter at better levels as we head to the start of the US session.
- We think stocks could resume higher this week, with investors likely to anticipate a positive outcome from the G20 meetings regarding US-China trade spat.
