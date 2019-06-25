FX Handover Dollar Bounces on Hawkish FedSpeak Kiwi King Ahead of RBNZ

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 26, 2019 1:46 AM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

FX Handover: Dollar Bounces on Hawkish FedSpeak, Kiwi King Ahead of RBNZ

  • The US dollar recovered its losses after Fed voter Bullard (dove) downplayed a 50bps rate hike next month. Fed Chairman Powell reiterated the less-dovish sentiment, noting that the central bank should not bow to “political interests.”
  • US New Home Sales (May) fell to a five-month low of just 626k, despite falling mortgage rates. Conference Board Consumer Confidence data (June) also missed expectations at 121.5 vs. 131.0 expected.
  • Jeremy Hunt, Boris Johnson’s last competitor to be the next UK PM, called October 31 a “fake deadline” for Brexit. The final vote is scheduled for July 22, with BoJo still the prohibitive favorite despite some recent gaffes. The pound was the weakest major currency on the day.
  • The kiwi was the strongest major currency ahead of the RBNZ’s meeting in tomorrow’s Asian session.
  • Gold rose for its sixth straight day, peaking near 1440 before pulling back in the US session.
  • Friday’s G20 meeting in Osaka will be a major event for markets – see our full preview here.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:31 AM
Is GBP/USD set for a sympathy bounce? European open – 25th July 2023
Today 04:26 AM
USD/JPY Analysis: Asian Open – 25th July 2023
Yesterday 10:46 PM
US Dollar Analysis: GBP/USD Has a Look Below 1.2850 Support Ahead of the Fed
Yesterday 09:49 PM
S&P 500, Oil lead markets
Yesterday 06:21 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
Yesterday 12:51 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD/JPY Analysis: Asian Open – 25th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:46 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    US Dollar Analysis: GBP/USD Has a Look Below 1.2850 Support Ahead of the Fed
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 09:49 PM
      EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:04 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Range trading: definition, strategies and indicators
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        Yesterday 09:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.