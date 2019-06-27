FX Handover Consolidation on G20 Eve

·         As US investors enter the fray, they will release that they have not missed much in FX. Indeed, the small bodies of the candles above clearly point to indecision and/or consolidation. This is not a surprise ahead of a major event: G20 summit, which gets underway on Friday

  • The Daily ATR values are all below their average over the past 10 days, again pointing to a quiet and consolidative session.
  • Clearly heightened volatility is evidenced elsewhere: Bitcoin and other cryptos and stock indices, markets available for mainly our non-US clients.
  • As far as today’s session is concerned, FX investors are looking forward to German CPI and final US GDP. Earlier, Spanish CPI came in well below expectations at 0.4% y/y vs. 0.8% expected and last.
