FX Brief Signs Of A Global Slowdown Continue To Appear

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 17, 2019 11:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX Brief: Signs Of A Global Slowdown Continue To Appear


  • Signs of a global slowdown continue to appear with Singapore’s exports sinking to their lowest level since February 2013 at -17.3% YoY (-7.6% MoM). This follows on from Q2 GDP contracting and raises the potential for a technical recession.
  • WTO appeal’s judges ruled that the US didn’t fully comply with a previous WTO ruling and could face Chinese sanctions.
  • Volatility remained calm across asset classes (even Bitcoin) which saw FX pairs confined well within their typical daily ranges, following a relatively turbulent US session.
  • GBP/USD remains just off 25-month lows, WTI trades in a small range below $58 after its most bearish session in -weeks, gold continues to coil around $1400. CHF and GBP are the strongest majors, NZD and EUR are the weakest, but difficult to look too much into this given the small ranges.

Up Next:

  • GBP is already in the doldrums, but today’s inflation set could probably find a way to make it worse if it falls short of expectations. With inflation around BoE’s target, it may not be hot enough to warrant that hike, which already seems a far stretch given the dovish undertone from BoE of late.
  • Inflation for the Eurozone are final reads, so less likely to instil volatility (although that’s not to say it should be ignored).
  • Canada’s economic data has continued to excel relative to expectations, so perhaps a CPI beat is not too difficult to imagine. CAD crosses are the clear focus here.

Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Today 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 02:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
Yesterday 01:12 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: A Path to Recovery After Tech Wreck
Yesterday 11:35 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:53 AM
    aus_08
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Yes AU unemployment rose, but…
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:25 AM
      japan_05
      USD/JPY extends losses on suspected intervention, DXY breaks 200-day MA
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 17, 2024 11:18 PM
        GettyImages-485112085
        How Could the US Presidential Election Impact Markets? A 40-Year Study Looking at 5 Key Markets
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 17, 2024 05:20 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.