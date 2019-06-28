FX Brief: G20 Underway, Safe Havens Hit A Bid

FX Brief G20 Underway

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 28, 2019 11:22 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • Equites were lower as doubts began to creep in that Trump and Xi could pull off a successful talk at the G20, weighing on equities although volatility remain contained overall.  
  • Trump agreed to ‘no preconditions’ for the Trump-Xi meeting. Once questioned about whether he’ll ask Putin not to meddle in the US elections, he responded “yes, of course I will”, then turned to Putin with a smile and told him not to meddle in the elections. Brilliant.
  • JPY and CHF are currently the strongest majors in a slight risk-off session, all FX pair have remained well within their typical daily ranges. This could leave plenty of ‘meat on the bone’ for moves to unfold if we see headline shaking news throughout the US or European sessions.
  • Gold has tested a 2-day high as markets shift to the defensive, whilst USD/CNH carves out a potential dead cat bounce (bearish pattern). US10Y remains anchored to 2%, which appears to be a pivotal level around the G20.
  • We expect the G20 to dominate sentiment as we head towards the weekend. President Trump is due to meet with Xi Jinping at 02K30 GMT on Saturday, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see traders de-risk ahead of market close, which could see equities under pressure and demand for JPY, CHF and gold rise.

S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted as trade worries ease & ahead of Amazon earnings
Today 02:01 PM
NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
Today 01:54 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
Today 01:00 PM
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:07 AM
GBPUSD, Silver Outlook: BOE Decision and Haven Exhaustion
Today 08:55 AM
So how good is APD at predicting NFP, anyway?
Today 03:03 AM

