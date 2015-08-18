A Senate Committee report on tax avoidance, also known as the ‘naming and shaming report,’ that was leaked before it was to be tabled in Federal Parliament on Monday has become the focus of an unseemly controversy.

Senator Sean Edwards, the government's representative on the committee, told the Sydney Morning Herald that he "nearly fell off his lounge suite" at home in South Australia when he saw the report that he was still going through splashed across the media.

Senator Edwards said he would recommend that the widespread leaking of the Committee’s interim report be investigated by the privileges committee. In somewhat stronger language, he charged that the person who leaked the report put his personal political career above the issue of tax avoidance.

“I’m absolutely livid that the integrity of the Senate economics references committee, which in some cases has been charged with some of the most important inquiries this nation has ever seen, is being whored out for someone’s personal political career gain,” he said. “For the committee process to be usurped in the way it has been, shows a gormless approach to politics.”

The committee members refused to adopt the 18 recommendations made in the report and postponed its tabling, originally scheduled for Monday, for the next day, in protest against the breach. Many of the recommendations were revealed in the media Sunday night, including on two television networks.

Treasurer Joe Hockey was more direct in his accusations: "Senator Dastyari described himself as the showman of Australian politics. He undermines credibility by releasing a report that his own Senate committee hasn't signed-off on. This is a very serious issue that goes to the heart of the integrity of the entire Senate and I think whilst issues relating to multinational companies not paying their fair share of tax are hugely important, this government has taken more action than any other government."

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the government will also lodge a dissenting report saying the Senate committee did not take into account work already done on tax avoidance.

Treasurer Hockey said he had introduced a draft bill to crack down on tax avoiding multinational companies during his budget speech. "In the next sitting fortnight I will introduce that bill, and that's in partnership with the United Kingdom, but also we are taking a global lead in going after 30 primarily offshore-based companies that are not paying their fair share of tax,” Mr Hockey said, according to the ABC.

The recommendations of the report include an "automatic trigger that would require the ATO (Australian Tax Office) to publish the names of companies that are subject to investigation," and an annual report from the ATO detailing "aggressive tax minimization activities and tax avoidance schemes of large domestic and multinational corporations."

According to the Herald Sun, Senator Dastyari denied revealing the recommendations contained in the unreleased report, and insisted that his remarks to the media were his personal views.