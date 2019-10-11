FTSE250 Soars 25 On Brexit Deal Optimism

FTSE 250 soars on Brexit deal optimism owing to domestically exposed stocks

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 11, 2019 6:17 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
If it wasn’t for the last minute nothing would get done – it would seem that the time pressure of the looming Brexit date has finally sparked a sense of urgency among leaders to move the EU and the UK closer to a deal. 

Whilst a new deal is still not done and dusted by any means, early reports from both sides following the Michel Barnier and Steve Barclay Brexit meeting are sounding optimistic and indicate that a deal could be agreed before the 19th October deadline. Intensive Brexit talks will continue with investors watching developments closely. 

The pound surged a further 1% in early trade, extending 1.8% gains from the previous session and hitting a fresh three week high of $1.2549. Pound trader are growing in confidence that a no deal Brexit will be avoided in three weeks’ time.
With a strong pound and multinationals making up around 70 % of the FTSE 100, the gauge of the top 100 stocks is not necessarily the best gauge for Brexit.

Why is the FTSE 250 a good Brexit fear/ optimsm gauge?

The FTSE 250, which is compiled of mainly domestically focused stocks is soaring up 2.5% from the open. The likes of Marks and Spencer, Galliford Try and Grafton Group have gains into double digits, to name a few.

The stocks on the FTSE 250 are very exposed to the UK economy and UK consumer sentiment. They took a big hit following the Brexit referendum and have experienced a challenging trading environment since as Brexit uncertainty has dragged on consumer confidence. A no deal Brexit could have inflicted significant further damage on these stocks. The prospect of a no deal Brexit being avoided is like Christmas has come earlier and this optimism is being reflected in the soaring prices.
These will be the stocks to continue watching; stocks that could well push higher on increased Brexit deal optimism, or lower if fear of a no deal creeps in  again.

Source: Bloomberg

Related tags: Shares market Sterling Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
February 1, 2024 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.