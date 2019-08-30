FTSE up marginally as UK mulls constitutional crisis

The FTSE was trading up around 32 points in early trading this morning.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 30, 2019 3:20 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE was trading up around 32 points in early trading this morning. MicroFocus International was leading a conservative rally in the index, following a big sell off in the shares yesterday. Other early gainers were NMC Health and Centrica, both up over 2% in early trade.

US markets pick up after conciliatory China comments

US markets were cautiously positive overnight, with their biggest one day showing in a fortnight (S&P up 1.27%). All eyes remain firmly on the developments in the Sino-US trade talks. No further reaction from Beijing has been forthcoming to the latest moves by the Trump administration.

Sterling takes a breather as UK opposition seeks debate

In the currency markets, traders were taking a breather after PM Boris Johnson prorogued Parliament earlier in the week. Sterling is currently holding its own against other currencies, but that will be just until further news flows out of Westminster.

Opposition leaders said they would be working over the weekend to develop their next move against a government that is seeking to keep Brexit debate time to an absolute minimum ahead of the UK scheduled exit on 31 October.

It is highly unlikely that Parliament and the increasingly cohesive opposition will roll over quietly, so expect more fireworks next week (the Labour party is already seeking an emergency debate). One strong possibility is a vote of no confidence in the government.

Silver is gathering speed

In the commodities markets silver has been picking up speed and outpacing gold in the last week or so, up 13% in August. This is partly being driven by ETF buying, in turn reflecting interest from investors in the silver market as stock markets look increasingly choppy.

Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions

Related tags: GBP Indices UK 100 Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.