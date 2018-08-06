FTSE struggles to stay in the black as Asian markets decline

European bourses are struggling to keep their heads above water this morning – opening in the black but quickly dipping into the red as trade war fears eroded gains in Asian markets.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 6, 2018 2:40 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European bourses are struggling to keep their heads above water this morning – opening in the black but quickly dipping into the red as trade war fears eroded gains in Asian markets. The escalating trade war between the US and China is continuing to hit Chinese stock markets and the yuan although the country’s central bank stepped in Monday to support the currency. The trade dispute is showing no signs of abating on either side with China saying on Friday it plans to bring in tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods. It could end up being a case of who can last longer in terms of taking financial damage from the rising tariffs. 

German factory orders fall in June and drag down euro

The euro is suffering a head cold this morning, trading down against the dollar and the pound after German economic data showed that the country’s factory orders fell by 4% in June. The order book was expected to shrink by only 0.2%. The kneejerk interpretation is that the decline is directly linked to US trade tariffs, particularly because factory orders from outside the Eurozone have fallen by 6%. However, in May these same orders rose unexpectedly, as did the country’s manufacturing PMI - to a hefty 57.3. A number over 50 indicates expansion and 57.3 means that German manufacturing is going strong. There is no doubt that Trump’s tariffs will have an effect on German industrial production, particularly its core car manufacturing business because US tariffs are specifically targeting European car makers. But there are other factors at play as German car makers have to step up to new car emission test standards in the wake of the Volkswagen debacle. German balance of trade data Tuesday and the first set of second quarter GDP numbers on Wednesday should shed some more light on the state of Europe’s biggest economy. 

HSBC shares slip as bank reports small profit increase

Shares in Europe’s biggest bank are dipping this morning after the bank reported a relatively small increase in pretax profits. However, the bank has changed gears and is moving into growth mode after several years during which the business was restructured and cut in size. A substantial chunk of the profit was also diverted into provisions against the sale of U.S. mortgage securities which means that by the next quarter the bank’s profits should start showing their full size. 


Related tags: Euro Asia UK 100 Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 16, 2025 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.