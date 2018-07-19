FTSE struggles for direction on mixed results

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 19, 2018 2:48 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

It has been up and down for the FTSE this morning as the index is struggling to find clear direction amidst a set of mixed results from index heavyweights and mid-sized companies.

Shares in mining giant Anglo American dipped despite the company reporting an increase in its copper output, earnings at Anglo-Dutch consumer goods maker Unilever were hit by a Brazilian truck drivers’ strike and sports goods retailer Sports Direct reported a plunge in full year pre-tax profits because of the negative effect from a £85.4 investment in retailer Debenhams. European indices suffered the same fate and the CAC and the DAX traded down 0.57% and 0.37%, respectively.

US markets to provide a lead later today

But as the reporting season continues in the US, European markets will take their cue from the US later today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been on the longest upward streak in two months while the Nasdaq continues to trade very close to its record highs.

Key US initial jobless claims, the indicator of the number of people out of work, is due out later today, but analysts warn that summer data tends to be skewed due to seasonal factors and is a less reliable indicator of the broader state of economy.

Pound continues to decline ahead of retail sales data

The pound continues to feel the after effects of the unexpected UK inflation data published Wednesday which showed that consumer prices held steady at 2.4% last month despite expectations of a slight increase. The currency market has been pinning its hopes on a Bank of England interest rate hike in August, but now that this decision looks less likely the pound plunged to a 10-month low against the dollar after the inflation data was published and continues to slide further this morning, trading down 0.35% against the dollar at 1.3023 and down 0.16% against the euro at 1.1213.

Yields on 10-year UK government bonds are trading at their lowest level since May. Retail sales data due to be published at 9.30 Thursday will provide some more insight into the state of the UK economy and provide hints on whether the BoE will change its August rate hike plans.


Related tags: Bonds Euro UK 100 USD Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
July 13, 2024 12:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
Today 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
Today 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Today 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
Yesterday 11:31 PM
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
Yesterday 10:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Research
USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
By:
Matt Simpson
July 1, 2024 11:04 PM
    Forex trading
    The 2-year beckons USD higher ahead of PCE inflation, risk-off tone in Asia
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 30, 2024 06:11 AM
      united_states_02
      How US government bond auctions work and why they’re important to financial markets
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 9, 2024 06:36 AM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 3, 2024 01:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.