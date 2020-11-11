FTSE stocks in a post covid world

Those UK lenders most exposed to consumer debt could benefit the most from the threat of long-term unemployment easing, in addition to reduced chances of business closures and bad loans. Whilst we have already seen the likes of Barclays stage a rebound on improved investment banking revenues, with a vaccine the likes of Virgin Money UK or Lloyds could see a more prominent rebound, HSBC could struggle to rebound in the same way given geopolitical tensions it faces between .

Energy stocks

The piece of oil tanked at the start of the pandemic, even moving into negative territory for a shot period. The price of oil has surged over 14% this week as investors focus on the improved future demand outlook in a covid vaccine world. This is overshadowing near term demand issues as more of Europe looks to lockdown and US new covid cases rise by over 100k for the 7th straight day. Tullow Oil & Premier Oil have both surged, in addition to the oil majors such as RDSA and BP.

