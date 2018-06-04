FTSE starts higher in line with European bourses

The FTSE started the week up 0.4% and Europe’s bourses were also higher across the board as Italian and Spanish stocks led the recovery after resolving some portion of their political problems late last week. In Spain, the vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister helped markets recover on Friday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 4, 2018 3:07 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE started the week up 0.4% and Europe’s bourses were also higher across the board as Italian and Spanish stocks led the recovery after resolving some portion of their political problems late last week. In Spain, the vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister helped markets recover on Friday.

US China trade friction rekindles

The friction over a possible trade war between the US and China rekindled as the two countries moved closer to imposing tariffs on one another over the weekend. High level negotiators made almost no progress which could result in China reneging on its recent commitment to work on rebalancing the trade deficit with the US and block imports of farm and other products from the US. The White House now plans to impose tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods.

Strong US job data supports stock

Fears that the effect of the trade rift between the US and China could end up slowing down global economic growth were dampened by the strong jobs data offset in the US released Friday. The number of US jobseekers fell to an 18-year low in May.  

In the currency markets the euro was slightly firmer against the dollar at 1.1697, trading up 0.32% while the pound was almost flat at $1.13358.

Construction PMI expected to show easing

The UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index due out later today is expected to show an easing off in April to 52 from 52.5 in March, continuing the seesaw action seen since the beginning of the year.


Related tags: UK 100 USD EUR NFP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.