FTSE starts higher despite Dow slump

European stocks started the day on a stronger note despite the slump on Wall Street and in Asia with the FTSE 100 opening 0.3%. higher as market focus shifted for the moment away from rising global trade tensions.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 26, 2018 2:09 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European stocks started the day on a stronger note despite the slump on Wall Street and in Asia with the FTSE 100 opening 0.3%. higher as market focus shifted for the moment away from rising global trade tensions.

US stock markets had the worst one day drop in weeks with the DJIA declining 1.3% and the tech stock gauge Nasdaq trading 2.1% lower following reports, which were later disputed by US officials, that the US is planning further barriers on Chinese technology companies. 

Even if the report was not fully correct the swift response in share prices, particularly amongst technology stocks, is a clear indicator of the current mind frame in the stock markets and the heavy role the trade dispute between the US and other countries is playing.

Asian markets were also in the red, particularly in China where the Shanghai Composite fell 1.8% on the day and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1.5%

Gold, the go-to safe haven buy, initially traded lower but eventually started benefiting from the upheaval in global stock markets to gain almost 0.4%.

Oil prices also edged up Tuesday because of production outages in Canada and uncertainty over Libyan crude exports but OPEC’s recent decision to ramp up output over the coming months will cap any potential rally.

Investment in British car industry hit by Brexit

Questions about how the eventual Brexit will pan out for business and what restrictions will there be in the dealings between UK businesses and their European counterparts are keeping key British industries under pressure, notably the car industry where investment has fallen by 50% in the first six months of this year. 

UK car makers generate a turnover of $110 billion annually. The country’s biggest car manufacturing lobby said that there is growing frustration in global boardrooms at the slow pace of the Brexit negotiations particularly given that there are only nine months left until Britain leaves the EU.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market UK 100 USD Oil Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:28 AM
Silver leads the breakout for gold, but resistance looms
Today 06:05 AM
USD/CNH hits 2024 highs as PBOC loosens grip on yuan
Today 05:17 AM
USD/CHF traders are nervous of being ‘caught short’ ahead of SNB
Today 03:02 AM
Hang Seng leads the way, ASX and China A50 set to follow?
Yesterday 11:37 PM
NZD/USD: New Zealand exits recession as the Kiwi contemplates upside
Yesterday 11:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.