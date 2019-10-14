FTSE slides lower on Brexit deadlock Chinese data

Weak Chinese data & a lack of progress in Brexit talks weighs on FTSE

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 14, 2019 4:10 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE started the week in a more downbeat mode as Brexit negotiations failed to make any progress over the weekend and Chinese data showed how much damage the Sino-US tariff war is doing to the country’s trade. Chinese imports have now been shrinking for five months and the September data showed a deeper contraction than in previous months.

Although the US and China made some progress late last week and President Trump suspended tariffs due to come in in mid-October the damage from the existing trade restrictions are being felt.

Sterling drops as talks reach deadlock

The pound has dropped like a pebble overnight after Brexit negotiations didn’t lead to any significant progress over the weekend. Sterling had bounced to levels not seen since the beginning of the year after Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart indicated that they might have a solution to the Brexit deadlock. However, hopes of a resolution were dashed after EU negotiators commented that the are not getting even into the ballpark range of where they would like to be with negotiations. This gives Boris Johnson only one more week to pull the rabbit out of the hat. The pound has in the meantime slipped back to 1.2565.

Oil slides on weak Chinese data

With the situation in the Gulf seemingly quiet for the moment the oil market’s focus has turned back to the slowing global demand. Prices are coasting along the $60 level but activity is fairly unconvincing.

Related tags: Crude Oil Indices Sterling UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil drilling in sea
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 08:00 AM
    Energy
    WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 30, 2024 05:30 PM
      Oil refinery
      Risks for crude oil and gold skewing higher as geopolitical tensions build
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 29, 2024 05:26 AM
        Energy
        Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 25, 2024 02:19 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.