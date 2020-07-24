FTSE Set For A Softer Start Despite Retail Sales Surging

UK retail sales surged in June, smashing expectations. Sales jumped 13.9% mom, adding to May’s 12% surge. This was well ahead of expectations for an 8% increase. The data shows that as lockdown measures eased and non-essential shops opened in the middle of the month, consumers were ready to spend. This is a very encouraging reading and boosts optimism surrounding a V-shaped recovery. However, as the government withdraws its support from the labour market, retail sales could quickly fall away. The Pound has lifted off session low and moved into positive territory at $1.2745.

PMI’s up next

Looking ahead PMI data will be in focus across the regions. The UK data is expected to be upbeat showing that activity in both the dominant service sector and the manufacturing sector expanded in July. If strong enough the numbers could boost optimism further surrounding a V-shaped recovery. Eurozone and US PMI data is expected to be similarly upbeat.







