FTSE Rebounds Despite Dire Data

News that the lock down is coming to an end will be the ultimate pick up for stocks. However, this needs to come hand in hand with evidence that a second wave of coronavirus infections isn’t around the corner. Trump said he will unveil the US exit strategy in the coming days. This, in addition to a UK exit plan could help put a floor under stocks

Levels to watch

The FTSE slipped below trend line support in the previous session. Despite a 0.9% jump on today’s open the FTSE remains below this support. A move above this support at 5775 could see more bulls jump in.

A move over the trend line support could see the FTSE attack resistance at 5950 (high 14th April).

Immediate support can be seen at 5525 (overnight low futures) prior to 5350 (low 3rd April).