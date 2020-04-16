FTSE Rebounds Despite Dire Data

FTSE advances even as BRC retail sales plummet by record amount. US initial jobless claims up next.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 16, 2020 1:01 PM
Chart showing uptrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Asian markets followed the US lower overnight amid an onslaught of dire corporate earnings and disappointing economic data. Today European stocks are clawing back losses despite there bring little to cheer out there at the moment. 

The covid-19 figures coming out of Europe brought little comfort with France recording its worst daily death toll so far, whilst fatalities in Spain rose to the highest level in 6 days. In the UK coronvirus deaths remained below 800 for the fourth day at 761. The number of new cases dropped by 12%t to 4600 bringing some hope that the curve in Britain is flattening.

BRC Retail Sales Plunge -4.5%
Retailers are lagging this morning after the British Retail Consortium laid bare the extent of the impact of the coronavirus lock down on the UK economy. Retail sales fell by 27% in the two weeks following the government-imposed lock down. Sales had jumped 12% in the three weeks prior as households stockpiled. The overall decline in retail sales for March was -4.5% the largest drop since record began in 1995.

UK Lock down extension
Today the UK government is widely expected to extend the lock down by an additional three weeks. However, there is also growing pressure on the government to reveal its exit strategy as the size of the hit to the economy become apparent. This is particularly the case after the OBR warned that the UK could experience its deepest downturn 3 centuries.

US jobless claims in focus
Investor sentiment is likely to hinge on US initial jobless claims. Expectations are for 5.1 million more Americans to sign up for unemployment benefit. This would take the four-week total to over 21 million or 13% of the US workforce.

Last week, traders were able to remain upbeat despite the eye wateringly awful figures. However, as the weak data starts to add up and traders are finding it increasingly difficult to remain upbeat. 

News that the lock down is coming to an end will be the ultimate pick up for stocks. However, this needs to come hand in hand with evidence that a second wave of coronavirus infections isn’t around the corner. Trump said he will unveil the US exit strategy in the coming days. This, in addition to a UK exit plan could help put a floor under stocks

Levels to watch
The FTSE slipped below trend line support in the previous session. Despite a 0.9% jump on today’s open the FTSE remains below this support. A move above this support at 5775 could see more bulls jump in.  
A move over the trend line support could see the FTSE attack resistance at 5950 (high 14th April).
Immediate support can be seen at 5525 (overnight low futures) prior to 5350 (low 3rd April).

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.