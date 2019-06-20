FTSE rallies on Feds signals

The Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged and comments suggesting that rates cuts are not as imminent as the market has expected have helped the FTSE and European markets into a much stronger position Thursday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 20, 2019 3:00 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged and comments suggesting that rates cuts are not as imminent as the market has expected have helped the FTSE and European markets into a much stronger position Thursday. The DAX gained close to 0.9% helped also by a rally in Asia while the FTSE made a more modest gain of 0.30% led by miners, industrials and airlines. 

Dollar in decline as Trump ponders Powell’s removal

The dollar had already started sliding after the Fed’s rate decision Wednesday but reports that President Trump is considering removing Fed chairman Jay Powell have put the greenback under yet more pressure. This has worked in favour of the pound which has been on the back foot for weeks, helping sterling rally back above $1.27.

The BoE session today is also playing a role in the pound’s recovery as the central bank is expected to hold rates steady but reinforce its message that it will raise them later this year. Although the UK economy has practically ground to a halt the argument for higher rates is supported by a very fast growth in wages. 

Brent crude is trading back above $63 ahead of OPEC’s meeting in Vienna at the beginning of July. Member countries are working towards extending the oil output cuts that are currently in place despite signs that the US market is well stocked.
Related tags: Brent GBP USD Bank of England FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.