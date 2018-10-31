FTSE rallies into the end of the month

The FTSE rallied for a third straight session on Wednesday despite a stronger pound, jumping 115 points after a dismal October.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 1, 2018 12:50 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE rallied for a third straight session on Wednesday despite a stronger pound, jumping 115 points after a dismal October. October is traditionally a difficult month for equities but the FTSE shedding 4.8% is a significantly larger drop than what we would normally expect. How the beginning of November pans out will be interesting. Of the geopolitical issues which have be weighing on the market, namely Brexit, the Italian standoff with Brussels over spending, the US – Sino trade war or the slowing global, none have been resolved and we also have the US mid-term elections thrown into the mix.

Gains were broad based on the FTSE with Standard Chartered a notable riser following impressive results with profits surging 37% on last year. Standard Chartered reported a pre-tax profit of $1.06 billion, up from $774 million a year before and 9% ahead of estimates. By focusing on what is does best – Asia – the bank has managed to sharpen its competitive edge. Costs have been a concern in previous years, but the bank has shown its capabilities at reigning these in. 
Next fell following lacklustre results. The bellwether dropped close to 3% after results underwhelmed. The retailer confirmed that in store sales fell further in the third quarter, whilst overall sales grew by 2% thanks to a strong performance in online sales.

Brexit deal in sight
The pound moved higher versus the dollar, despite stronger than forecast US ADP jobs data. The pound had sunk to an 11-week low in the previous session as Brexit fears took hold. However, comments by the Irish Prime Minister and Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab that a Brexit deal could be done by November 21st has given the pound fresh legs. This is not the first time that we have been told that the end is firmly in sight, which is why the pound is wary. This is good news and another step in the right direction but it this is still not signed sealed and delivered. 

Tech stocks rally on Facebook
Wall Street was also on the rise, with a rally in tech stocks, as earnings lifted the mood after a horrifying month. Facebook shares were up 3.7% as investors breathed a sigh of relief that the figures weren’t disastrous. The FAANG’s were particularly in favour after bearing the brunt of the selloff across the month. Investors will now look ahead to Apple reporting after the bell tomorrow.


Related tags: Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Pulls Back Ahead of Monthly High to Halt Three-Day Rally
Today 05:00 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout on Trump Tariffs
Today 03:58 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
Today 01:56 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Ukraine war optimism countered by reciprocal tariffs fears
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:21 AM
Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
Today 08:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
EUR/USD forecast: Ukraine war optimism countered by reciprocal tariffs fears
By:
Today 12:30 PM
    china_03
    Hang Seng Tech, USD/CNH: Tide Turning on Bearish China Sentiment?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 05:23 AM
      Uptrend
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/JPY on the Brink of a Bullish Breakout
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:08 PM
        Best day of the year for USD/JPY, EUR/JPY on hot CPI, peace talks
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.