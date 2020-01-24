FTSE rallies as China breaks for holidays

London shares are showing surprising strength at the open, being granted some reprieve from the Chinese coronavirus news as the markets there closed and will remain closed until the end of next week for Chinese New Year.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 24, 2020 4:24 PM
Bank notes of different currencies
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

London shares are showing surprising strength at the open, being granted some reprieve from the Chinese coronavirus news as the markets there closed and will remain closed until the end of next week for Chinese New Year. In the meantime the virus is continuing to spread and another two cities have now been cut off in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

With Brexit coming closer some of the UK stocks primarily focused on the domestic market are gaining ground including Auto Trader Group and Experian, both of which have also been recently upgraded by analysts.

A last minute review into the Takeway.com and Just Eat merger by the UK competition regulator has slowed down the companies’ merger plans. Takeaway.com said the merger will be postponed by a week but early comments from the company indicate that the whole merger may be thrown into question. Just Eat led the FTSE fallers with a 3.59% decline.

German PMI surprises on the upside but euro struggles

For the first time in months German manufacturing has showed some signs of recovery. Granted, the sector still remains deep in contraction, but in December it performed at the strongest in almost a year. Most of the country’s growth is still being created by the services sector which has helped raise the composite PMI to 51.1 from 50.2 in November. This should be good news for the euro but the lack of enthusiasm yesterday from the European Central Bank and protracted trade frictions with the US are continuing to weigh on the currency. In contrast, the pound is gaining ground against the dollar ahead of the UK PMI data later today.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.