FTSE rallies after fails to steer a clear course on Brexit

A day after an open set of votes in Parliament failed to produce a resolution to the Brexit deadlock, markets remain slightly adrift.

March 28, 2019 5:21 PM
A day after an open set of votes in Parliament failed to produce a resolution to the Brexit deadlock, markets remain slightly adrift. Banks and financial firms came under pressure this morning but the FTSE still managed to head higher after a lukewarm opening. The pound, which is the better gauge of how the markets perceive Brexit, is losing ground against the dollar and the euro but, more importantly, sterling volatility is rising to the highest level since the 2016 Referendum.

China trade progress may slow Wall Street decline

Other European indexes are also making progress this morning despite a lower close across US indices as Wall Street grapples with the domestic US economic slowdown. The US-China trade talks seem to have made some palpable progress on contentious issues of technology transfer and the limitations on US companies operating in China; this is raising hopes that the eventual resolution of the dispute will go some way to alleviate the drag effect of slowing global growth.

US bond yields on an upward trajectory

The Fed’s recent rate hike turnaround is continuing to create demand for US bonds and suppress yields on government debt, pushing the yields on 10-year US government paper below the level of 3-month yields. This kind of inversion in the yield curve tends to be the harbinger of recession, signalling the start of an economic decline within the next one to two years. The last time yields were inverted in such a way was in 2007 before the start of the 2008 financial crisis.
Related tags: Dollar Sterling UK 100 Forex Brexit Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.