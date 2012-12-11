The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- The FTSE today opened flat at 5921, with the December futures just 2 points lower.

- Miners were the weaker performers within the index, accompanied by Diego whose share price has plummeted after acquisition talks to buy Jose Cuervo, the No.1 Tequila brand, has fallen through.

- Whitbread was leading the way, up 3% with shares rising above the £25 mark to an annual high, after their Costa Coffee arm in particular looks to be getting stronger.

- In currencies, the sterling has strengthened against the dollar, tracking a rise in the Euro, however it is thought that the Sterling could struggle if the German Economic Sentiment data, which is out at 10am, is better than expected.

- The Dax and Dow edged higher in early trading, but there have not been any significant movements as investors are apprehensive of a breakthrough in US budget talks, with the FOMC statement tomorrow afternoon. We are also awaiting the Trade balance figures for the USA at 1.30pm.