FTSE nudges higher on mixed results

The FTSE is moving higher this morning but yesterday’s sharp rally has proved to be mostly froth.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 17, 2020 3:08 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
FTSE nudges higher on mixed results

The FTSE is moving higher this morning but yesterday’s sharp rally has proved to be mostly froth. A mixed bag of results and underlying news are pulling in two directions: on the one hand the US economy seems to be picking up faster than expected after the lockdowns have been eased, on the other the threat of a second wave of COVID is becoming stronger. US retail sales rose sharply in May and recouped more than 60% of the sales lost in March and April. But at the same time Beijing is gradually going into a bigger lockdown, prompted by new cases. The city has cancelled half of the flights in and out of its main airport, the world’s second busiest.

The big movers on the FTSE are energy supplier SSE, up 9% on results, construction equipment hire firm Ashtead, still benefiting from US infrastructure plans, and property firm Berkeley Group, which rallied despite profits and revenue declining by around one third.

Germany to offer €5 billion bunds today

Having raised over €31 billion for 30-year bonds sold through banks last week, Germany will offer another €5 billion of its benchmark bunds. The safe haven asset is expected to be well received, particularly as plans are firming up for the EU to agree on a massive recovery plan in July.

A rise in US oil stocks hits WTI prices

Brent crude is gaining ground on signs of a US economic recovery but ironically, the US domestic WTI contract is lagging behind. Yesterday’s data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a rise in the level of oil stocks, caused by some of the oil still being offloaded into the US from Saudi tankers sent in May. Some of the buildup is also being created by a reduction in demand, caused by concerns that a pickup in new coronavirus cases in three or four US states will slow down both transport and industrial consumption.  EIA petroleum reserve stocks later today are expected to confirm that stocks over the last seven days have been building up.
Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA meeting, speeches and ISM in focus
Today 06:00 PM
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
August 2, 2024 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 outlook: BoE stresses caution after first cut since pandemic
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 1, 2024 12:00 PM
    united_kingdom_05
    FTSE 100 futures reverse in bullish breakout, GBP/USD next ahead of BoE?
    By:
    David Scutt
    July 28, 2024 11:56 PM
      wall_street_view
      Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
      By:
      David Scutt
      July 10, 2024 11:55 PM
        Vote being posted in ballot box
        FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 4, 2024 11:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.