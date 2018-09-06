FTSE nudges higher against the backdrop of bubbling trade tensions

Having lost 0.8% on Wednesday the FTSE continued to slide this morning, opening down 0.2% as trade tensions bubbled in the background.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 6, 2018 2:27 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The US and Canada are still in the process of negotiating the finer points of a new North American trade pact and although negotiators have made some positive noises it is too early to make any conclusions, given that talks ground to a halt abruptly last Friday. 

Also, the public consultation on the USA’s new trade tariffs on China is due to close today and if the US goes ahead China is likely to respond in kind. 

Euro losses ground as German factory orders fall

The euro lost its footing against the pound and the dollar after German data showed that factory orders dropped unexpectedly in July as foreign orders declined. 

The mighty German car industry is falling prey to the dispute between the US and the EU over trade tariffs after the US increased tariffs on imports of European cars. Though German Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated that she is willing to reduce tariffs on the import of US cars into Europe, but that fundamentally an agreement will have to be negotiated by the whole block and not Germany alone. 

In July new manufacturing orders rose 0.9%, instead of rising 1.8% as analysts had predicted. The drop in orders already follows on a bad June when orders were cut by almost 4%. The euro weakened 0.04% against the dollar and 0.13% against the pound. 

Sterling, however, held its ground against the greenback to trade up 0.11%

Melrose rallies post results

Melrose is high among FTSE risers this morning, rallying 3.82% after reporting its half year results. 

The numbers didn’t make clear reading as Melrose said that it made a statutory loss of £303 million because of charges related to the acquisition of engineering group GKN but didn’t provide information on how high those charges were. However, the turnaround specialist said it has made significant progress in restructuring GKN which it bought in a hostile £8 billion takeover earlier this year. 

Melrose reportedly plans to auction off GKN's metallurgy business later this month and is still mulling options for its off-highway powertrain unit and wheels business.

Related tags: Dollar Euro Shares market Sterling Merkel Trump US Germany USD UK Commodities China Europe Forex Week ahead EUR Germany 40 GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.