FTSE lower despite positive close in US and Asia

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 23, 2018 4:31 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Despite a positive close on Wall Street and an impressive performance in Asia overnight, the FTSE opened lower and is trading some 02% lower in the first hour of trading.  

The Dow and the S&P managed a positive close overnight after comments from St Louis Fed President Bullard, expressed concerns over raising interest rates too fast. His comments served to pull yields lower, boosting the US indices, and pulling the dollar lower. 

However, by the end of the session the effects o f his comments were wearing off leaving the Dow & S&P to close significantly lower than the session high. Meanwhile the Nasdaq clocked up its fourth straight losing session.  

RBS 4% lower despite returning to profit 

Disappointing earnings were a big factor driving trading on the FTSE early on Friday. Investors proved that they are not easy to please, sending RBS over 4% lower, despite reporting a return to profit for the first time since before the financial crisis almost a decade ago. 

RBS announced profits of £752 million compared with the £6.9 billion loss the previous year, in what was appropriately described as a symbolic moment for Chief Executive Ross McEwan. The profits were slightly less than forecast and doubts still linger over the future health of the troubled lender. 

The 10 years turning this bank around have been a hard slog. However, the problems by no means end here for the RBS, as errors from the past continue to haunt them. 

The bank set aside an additional £492 for litigation in the US taking the total to £3.2 billion set aside for court action over the mis-selling of mortgage backed securities. Furthermore, and more recently RBS was handed a report laying bare the mistreatment of small business as the bank.  

EZ CPI in focus 

In the forex markets the dollar is seen advancing once more, putting pressure on EUR/USD ahead of the CPI read later the morning. Sluggish inflation is still causing sufficient concern at the ECB for monetary policy makers to consider it premature to change the forward guidance. 

Inflation is expected to be -0.9% month on month, down from 0.4% in December. Meanwhile on an annual basis a print of 1.3% is forecast, down from 1.4% in December. 

Any signs of a further softening in inflation could push back expectations of the ECB tweaking forward guidance in March, which could weigh heavily on the euro, especially in the face of dollar strength. EUR/USD is currently trading 0.1% lower on the day. A weak reading at 12:30 GMT could see the pair slip back through $1.23.

Related tags: UK 100 USD Forex EUR Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.