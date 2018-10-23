FTSE lower as tensions build

The London index is trading lower despite a flurry of company news, with many reporting good growth and higher income.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 23, 2018 3:56 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The London index is trading lower despite a flurry of company news, with many reporting good growth and higher income. But with Brexit uncertainties in the background, the EU heading for conflict with Italy over its budget and US and Asian stocks falling, investors have greeted even good results with scepticism.

Whitbread shares were hit even though the company reported a slight increase in profit and progress on its Costa Coffee sale. Similarly, Anglo American reported strong third quarter sales but shares decline by 2.2%.

The market is reading the tea leaves ahead of the UK budget next Monday, now expecting that the UK Chancellor may not have to increase taxes to fulfill a government promise to fund the NHS. A revision of the UK deficit is showing a lower-then-expected hole in the country’s finances which would allow the Chancellor to avoid unpopular tax increases. At the same time the UK Brexit Minister is talking to businesses to make them ready for a hard no-deal Brexit. Sterling is performing a precarious balancing act against the dollar and the euro, following a drop to a two week low yesterday.

Euro slips, oil steady

The red in the stock market indices was replicated across Europe with the DAX particularly hard hit in the wake of Germany’s producer price index data. The euro slipped against the yen and the dollar.

Oil prices have stabilised for the moment as the US and Saudi seem to have decided to walk away from a budding dispute over dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi but Turkey is unlikely to let the issue lie, given that the journalist was killed in Istanbul. Turkey’s President Erdogan is planning a detailed speech later today that could stir the issue anew.

US corporate calendar overflow

The floodgates are about open for US corporate earnings as some 150 companies are due to report before the end of the week including Caterpillar and McDonald’s today. Many are pegged to report good earnings, boosting hopes that the market will find new impetus to shake off the recent bond-induced gloom.

Related tags: Brent UK 100 Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
Today 11:15 PM
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
Today 08:07 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High
Today 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Looms as Trump Takes Office
Today 06:20 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
Today 06:00 PM
GBP/JPY forecast turns bearish ahead of BoJ
Today 05:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.