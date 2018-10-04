FTSE in cautious mode

The FTSE is tentatively lower thanks to the stronger pound but banks and mining stocks are putting in a good performance. There might be more volatility in store for sterling today, the last day of the Conservative Party conference.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 4, 2018 4:55 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
FTSE in cautious mode
The FTSE is tentatively lower thanks to the stronger pound but banks and mining stocks are putting in a good performance. There might be more volatility in store for sterling today, the last day of the Conservative Party conference. Indices across Europe are also trading lower, still somewhat perturbed by Italy’s budget plans although the country made a reconciliatory step towards the EU yesterday. 

Up, up and away

Somebody in the market is having a field day with Brent Crude prices and no voice of reason will stop that, at least not until November, the due date for Iranian sanctions. Brent crude has notched up every single day this week and is now trading comfortably above $86, a level that seemed far-fetched only a few weeks ago, leaving behind the WTI contract. The case for higher WTI prices has been beaten down by rising US inventories showing there was no build-up of supply shortage. The gap between Brent and WTI has flared up to around $10 compared to only about $7 a month ago. In contrast, in London the slightly panicked oil buying is speeding up as the deadline for Iranian sanctions draws nearer and even evidence that Russia and Saudi Arabia have privately agreed to raise crude output was not enough to really halt the rally in a sustained fashion. 

Unilever resistance builds up 

The resistance against Unilever’s decision to move its headquarters to Netherlands is gaining ground as another institutional investor joins the ranks of the dissenters. The company may have difficulty getting the decision approved on 25 October because it requires consent from 75% of UK shareholders and 50% of Dutch shareholders. The investment firms opposing the move still don’t hold a stake large enough to be able to outright vote against the move, but they are gathering a following among other UK shareholders who don’t want to see the value of their stock decline. For the time being the company’s shares still continue to slide.


Related tags: Crude Oil Brent UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday – July 23, 2024
Today 05:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady with US elections & earnings in focus
Today 01:38 PM
USDJPY Forecast: Japanese Inflation vs US Inflation
Today 11:58 AM
S&P 500 Forecast: Key Tech Earnings in Focus
Today 11:45 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:56 AM
GBP/AUD stretched and nearing known reversal area
Today 06:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 18, 2024 10:00 AM
    Crude_oil_USD
    Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Analysis: Key Levels and Events for the Week Ahead
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 15, 2024 07:18 AM
        Energy
        Crude oil forecast: WTI turns positive, snapping 3-day fall
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 10, 2024 03:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.