FTSE Heads Lower Despite Pfizer Vaccine Approval

Looking ahead attention will be on US ADP private payroll data. Expectations are for 475k private jobs added in November compared to 365k added in October. A strong number would bode well for Friday’s non-farm payroll report.

FTSE Chart

The FTSE continues to consolidate in a horizontal channel between 6250 and 6500 which has held since early November, following the vaccine rally. The FTSE currently trades slap in the middle of the channel. Its currently testing its 50 sma on 4 hour chart at 6375. A break through here could see the 100 sma tested at 6350 prior to a deeper selloff towards 6250.

Should the 50 sma hold, a move higher back towards 6500 could be on the cards.







