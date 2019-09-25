FTSE follows US lower on impeachment threat

The FTSE is sliding this morning taking its cue from US and Asian stocks, which were hit by the prospect of President Trump being impeached.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 25, 2019 3:10 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is sliding this morning taking its cue from US and Asian stocks, which were hit by the prospect of President Trump being impeached. The markets had already started sliding following Trump’s speech to the UN late Tuesday in which he criticized China and said he wouldn’t accept a bad deal. The impeachment news pushed US stocks and stock futures further into the red.

On the FTSE TUI slipped more than 5% after two days of strong rises as it became clear that the fallout from the demise of Thomas Cook will affect Europe’s biggest tour operator too. TUI had to cancel holidays using Thomas Cook Airlines all the way until the end of October and is struggling to find alternatives as there is a shortage of planes caused by the worldwide grounding of Boeing 737 Max.

Pound slides amid anger at PM

The pound is weaker, but considering the political turmoil in the UK is doing well to hold the 1.244 level against the dollar. Boris Johnson has been forced to cut his stay in New York short to fly back to Britain and deal with calls for his resignation after the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that his decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful. This opens the possibility of another wrangle for the Conservative Party leadership that brought Johnson into this position and for the pound this would stave off the possibility of a no-deal Brexit in October, giving it temporarily some breathing space.
Related tags: GBP Sterling Shares market USD UK 100

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.