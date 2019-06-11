﻿

FTSE follows US Asian market higher

The FTSE started the day stronger, building on a positive close on Wall Street caused by M&A news and a rally in Chinese markets prompted by a relaxation of infrastructure funding.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 11, 2019 4:06 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE started the day stronger, building on a positive close on Wall Street caused by M&A news and a rally in Chinese markets prompted by a relaxation of infrastructure funding. More domestic M&A activity for Smith & Nephew and Compass group also helped the index’s performance.

A change in China’s key policy on funding of local government infrastructure projects triggered a healthy bounce across the country’s stock markets with the Shanghai Composite Index closing 2.58% higher on the day. A few bellicose comments from President Trump directed at China were mostly ignored by investors who expect the US and Chinese presidents to meet at the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan later this month and make headway on the stalled trade talks. 

The rally in Asian stocks spilled onto other European markets too, boosting the DAX by over 1% as the German index is heavily dependent on exports to Asia.

UK jobless data to colour sterling trade

UK jobless data will set the tone for sterling trade, helping the pound find direction after it traded nearly flat against the dollar late Monday. There was surprisingly little movement in the currency after the Bank of England’s chief economist Michael Saunders said that the central bank may have to raise interest rates sooner than the markets expected. Instead politics is moving onto centre stage with the Tory party leadership contest starting in earnest now that the deadline for nominations has expired. In this context, more volatility is almost a given.
Related tags: GBP Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
Yesterday 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
Yesterday 01:14 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI steady ahead of inventories data
Yesterday 12:30 PM
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:37 AM
USD/CNH looks eerily similar to USD/JPY right now. Multi-year highs incoming?
Yesterday 05:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_05
GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
By:
David Scutt
March 9, 2024 04:00 PM
    Market chart showing uptrend
    GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 21, 2023 12:43 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 14, 2023 11:47 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.