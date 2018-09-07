FTSE flatlines while BA shares get a pounding over hacking incident

The FTSE started the day almost flat while European indices nudged higher as the market took a breather amid a lack of unfavourable trade news.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 7, 2018 3:48 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The focus in the US later today will be on domestic job growth numbers with the key non-farm payroll data due out at 12.30. The US labour market is widely expected to show signs of strengthening with unemployment rates declining despite the trade frictions between the US and its key trade partners including Canada and the EU. 


British Airways card data hacked 

Shares in British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines group are under pressure this morning, down almost 3%, as the company grapples with the aftermath of a cyber-attack in which hackers took off with data on 360,000 credit cards. 


The attack was spread over two weeks between 21 August and 5 September and is affecting only customers who bought their tickets during that period. BA said that the attack was a sophisticated breach of its security system but this is the last in a series of IT problems the company has had this year including IT issues which caused flights in and out of Heathrow airport to be cancelled only six weeks ago. 

Pound holds as UK employment market firm

The pound is holding its ground against the greenback this morning with the background of some positive economic news. Sterling is trading up 0.08% against the dollar but has nudged down 0.05% against the euro as data showed that British employers hired permanent staff at the fastest rate in five months in August. Starting salaries for permanent staff also ticked up and increased at the second-fastest pace in more than three years. 

The tightening of the labour market is a reflection of the looming Brexit as companies find it harder and harder to get hold of a sufficient number of workers.


Related tags: Dollar Euro Shares market Sterling US UK 100 USD UK Forex Brexit Week ahead EUR Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.