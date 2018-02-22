FTSE finally picks off lows thanks to strong start on Wall Street

After spending most of the session drifting lower, the FTSE is finally starting to pick up off session lows, thanks to a strong start on Wall Street. Negativity on the FTSE is broad based across the sectors thanks to heavyweight stocks going ex-div, disappointing earnings and a marginally stronger pound.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 22, 2018 9:55 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After spending most of the session drifting lower, the FTSE is finally starting to pick up off session lows, thanks to a strong start on Wall Street. Negativity on the FTSE is broad based across the sectors thanks to heavyweight stocks going ex-div, disappointing earnings and a marginally stronger pound. 

UK GDP revised lower 

GBP/USD has managed to claw back earlier losses after UK GDP was revised downwards to 0.4% quarter on quarter, missing expectations of 0.5%. Britain grew just 1.4% year on year making it the slowest growing major economy, lagging behind Italy and Japan, as Brexit uncertainties continue to impact on data. 

Whilst this isn’t a huge downwards revision, it was sufficient to knock investor confidence over whether the BoE will be able to hike rates as soon as May. The question arises once again as to whether the UK economy is strong enough to sustain a rate rise in the Spring, with so many Brexit uncertainties still unresolved. These concerns dragged the pound lower against the stronger dollar. GBP/USD hit a low of $1.3857, before trimming these losses and turning positive on dollar weakness. 

Dovish tone to ECB minutes 

EUR/USD spent much of the day consolidating around $1.2260. Poor EU data and a continued dovish tone noted in the ECB minutes kept the euro out of favour. 

The minutes of the latest ECB meeting, in January, showed that the cautious tone remained, with most policy makers considering it premature to change the forward guidance, given that inflation remains significantly below the central bank’s 2% target level. 

However, they added that the forward guidance on quantitative easing could be revisited early this year, boosting hopes of an announcement in March. 

EUR/USD has jumped higher in afternoon trading, breaking above $1.23 but that is more to do with the sliding dollar, than any particular euro strength story. 

US opens higher 

Wall Street is seen opening higher, as concerns over higher interest rates ease slightly. As the markets continue digesting the Fed’s mixed FOMC minutes, 10 year yields slipped back from their fresh 4 year high of 2.94% to 2.91%, boosting equity indices on the open and pulling the dollar lower across the board.  

Market participants will now look to get more clarity from the Fed from a string of appearances later today by Fed officials; New York Fed President William Dudley, Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed Rob Kaplan. 

Given the recent jitters in the market and the correction earlier in the month on interest rate fears, there is more riding on these speeches than usual.

Related tags: Sterling UK 100 USD Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
Yesterday 03:30 PM
The Return of the Carry Trade in USD/JPY: Top 2024 Surprises
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
Yesterday 07:00 AM
Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
Yesterday 01:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.