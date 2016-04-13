ftse finally breaks out of consolidation on china oil 2657852016

European equity markets are sharply higher today and Wall Street futures point to a firmer open on Wall Street. The catalyst behind the bounce has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 13, 2016 9:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European equity markets are sharply higher today and Wall Street futures point to a firmer open on Wall Street. The catalyst behind the bounce has undoubtedly been the recent sharp rise in oil prices to new 2016 highs. This has boosted commodity stocks in particular. Oil prices eased off their best levels overnight after data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed a sharp build in oil inventories in the US. If confirmed by official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) this afternoon then we may see some further profit-taking ahead of the key meeting in Doha on Sunday between Russia and large OPEC members. In addition to oil, sentiment has been boosted by receding fears about China’s economic health. Recent data from the world’s second largest economy have been decent. And that trend continued overnight as fresh trade figures revealed a significant rise in exports, up a good 18.7 per cent during March, while imports stabilised with a small drop. China will remain in focus and on Friday we will find out how the economy performed in terms of growth in the first quarter, while the monthly industrial production and retail sales figures should provide a more up-to-date snapshot of demand.

From, a technical point of view, the FTSE 100 has finally broken out of its lengthy consolidation range between 6065 support and 6235 resistance. It had spent about six weeks in this relatively tight range. The large amount of time in consolidation here suggests this breakout could lead to a significant continuation in the upward trend. Clearly, the sellers have been proven wrong. Unless the index forms a clear reversal pattern now, some of these previously bearish speculators may join forces with the existing bullish traders to buy the dips, which may strengthen the momentum.

Going forward, the key support to watch will be the previous resistance around 6235 – the bias would remain bullish while the FTSE holds above here on a closing basis. However a decisive break back below this level would invalidate the bullish breakout, in which case a sharp sell-off could be the outcome.  In terms of the next potential resistance to watch for the FTSE, the shaded area on the chart, around 6440-6500, is an interesting region to watch. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement against the previous all-time high meets previous support-turned-resistance there. If it gets there, then we may see some profit-taking activity around this area. Meanwhile the RSI momentum indicator has not reached the “overbought” levels of >70, so the rally may still have some juice left in it before the profit-takers show up.

16.04.13 uk100(2)

Related tags: Stocks trading China Oil

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 27, 2025 04:19 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.