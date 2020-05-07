FTSE edges higher ahead of holiday weekend

Although the Bank of England told us yesterday that the UK economy will fall around 14% this year the FTSE opened on a surprisingly positive note, boosted by the prospect of the country beginning to reopen in some shape or form from next week.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 7, 2020 3:13 PM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Although the Bank of England told us yesterday that the UK economy will fall around 14% this year the FTSE opened on a surprisingly positive note, boosted by the prospect of the country beginning to reopen in some shape or form from next week. Hopes of a return to normal outweighed the BoE’s words of warning, projecting that unemployment could rise to 8% this year while the consumer price index drops to 0.6% with no recovery in sight until some point in 2021.

The UK housing market has  ground to a standstill during the corona lockdown with houses losing on average 0.6% in value last month. But with some form of reopening from next week investors are beginning to buy into property firms such as Rightmove, betting that the housing market has seen the low for this year. Firms that depend on the footfall on the high street also traded higher this morning including JD Sports Fashion, Primark owner Associated British Foods and betting chain Flutter Entertainment.

BT’s decision to forsake dividend payments this year triggered a backlash from investors and the stock dropped 8.5%. The telecoms giant is not only trying to cut outgoings because of the pandemic but also wants to preserve cash to be able to invest into 5G and fibreoptic networks.  

Crude oil rallies 14% on the week

After the heavy selloff in the previous weeks, crude oil prices stabilised, allowing the Brent crude contract to regain 14% this week as it traded mid contract, that is, sufficiently removed from the next contract expiry date. However, the largest drops happened recently around the 22nd of the month, when the WTI contract expires, so next week could see a renewed slide in oil prices.

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rejected at Resistance but Bullish Structure Remains
Today 08:00 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Today 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
February 23, 2024 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
February 23, 2024 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:00 AM
    Research
    DAX futures, Nikkei 225 hit record highs: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 22, 2024 05:12 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 01:00 PM
        japan_05
        USD/JPY forecast: 151 seems plausible, 152 may be a stretch
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 21, 2024 12:21 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.