FTSE digests Brexit brinkmanship and GDP Data

UK GDP data has done little to brighten the mood. Whilst the economy grew 6.6% in the month of July, GDP is still a whopping 11.7% below its coronavirus peak as it attempts to recover from its deepest recession of -20.4% Q2. Expectations had been for 6.7% rise.The UK economy recorded growth in May, June and July, however this growth still only makes up around half of what the economy lost in the fateful second quarter. With the prospect of a no trade deal Brexit to contend with, the economic recovery could be even more drawn out that initially feared.Manufacturing and industrial production are proving to be bright spots in the UK economic recovery. Manufacturing increased 6.3% mom on in July, vs 5% expected, whilst industrial production increased +5.2% versus 4% forecast.

US Inflation up next

Looking ahead, UK NIESR GDP estimate for August and US inflation will be in focus. Expectations are for a +0.3% mom increase in Aug, slightly down from +0.6% increase in July. On an annual basis, CPI is forecast to rise +1.2%, vs 1% in July. The data comes after US senate rejected the democrat led bill to bring $300 billion covid stimulus.

