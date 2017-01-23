ftse could resume rally ahead of supreme court ruling on brexit 2685102017

Stock markets reaction to Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday was… well, muted. The New US President delivered a speech which was centred on the idea […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 23, 2017 10:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock markets reaction to Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday was… well, muted. The New US President delivered a speech which was centred on the idea of protectionism but made no mention of the Mexican wall. I don’t understand why everyone was expecting to see fireworks in the markets on Friday. Shocking as it may sound, he was going to become the 45th US President – this wasn’t news. Granted he didn’t say anything extraordinary controversial this time around, but the markets had already spoken when he won the elections: stocks surged higher after an initial dip. So, nothing has fundamentally changed for the stock markets in my view. With most major central banks still remaining pretty much dovish across the board, and with the US government about to splash the cash, “buying the dips” is still the trade that will most likely work in the stock markets. Indeed, US indices remain near record highs, while in Europe the major stock averages are near multi-year highs. The UK’s FTSE 100 – which broke to a new all-time high at the start of last week – remains less than 200 points below its peak. Correct me if I am wrong, but this is not bearish. Not yet anyway.

The FTSE has been held back a little by a rebounding pound, though the impact of this will likely be short-lived. The Supreme Court’s ruling on whether MPs must give their assent to Brexit is the next risk event for the FTSE, tomorrow. It is likely that the government will lose its appeal which means Theresa May will need to hold a parliamentary vote to trigger Article 50 before beginning the process of Brexit.  Also important to the FTSE will be the release of UK GDP, scheduled for release on Thursday. The economy is expected to have grown about half a percent in the final quarter of last year, a touch weaker than 0.6% recorded in the third quarter. On a micro level, earnings and/or trading statements from EasyJet, Dixons Carphone (both on Tuesday) and Sky (Thursday) may have some impact on the FTSE too. Meanwhile there will be plenty of company earnings from the US, while the key macro data from the world’s largest economy will be the Q4 GDP, on Friday.

So, from a fundamental point of view, there are plenty of factors which could move the markets this week. Meanwhile from a technical perspective, the FTSE has dropped to test a key support level today at around the 7120/30 area. This level marks the previous record highs that were achieved back in April 2015 and October 2016. Previously resistance, this 7120/30 area could now turn into support, potentially leading to another rally to a new all-time high. If this support area holds, the next immediate resistance level to watch is at 7220, with additional levels coming in at 7292 and then the previous high at 7354/5. Above this level, the next bullish objective would be at 7564/5, the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the downswing from the 2015 high point.

However, if support in the 7120/30 area breaks then we may see a much deeper retracement before the rally potentially resumes. In this case, a potential drop to at least the 50-day moving average and support at 6995 would not come as surprise to us.

17.01.23 uk100

Related tags: article 50 Brexit FTSE trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest article 50 articles

Pound surges on High Court ruling re Article 50
By:
Global author
November 3, 2016 11:21 AM
    gold_06
    Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:26 AM
      japan_02
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:36 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        Yesterday 02:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.