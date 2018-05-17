FTSE could be on its way to 8K

Risk remained on the table in the first half of European session. Safe haven gold and yen fell while stock indices pushed higher with the German DAX printing a new high for the week and reached its best level since early February.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 17, 2018 4:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Risk remained on the table in the first half of European session. Safe haven gold and yen fell while stock indices pushed higher with the German DAX printing a new high for the week and reached its best level since early February. European stocks found support from a weaker exchange rate and rallying oil prices. Not only has the EUR/USD dropped sharply in recent weeks, but so too have the GBP/USD and CHF/USD. These currency pairs have all dropped sharply because of the strength in the US dollar owing to the slumping government bond prices, which have helped to lift their yields to multi-year highs. Investors expect the rising oil prices to keep inflationary pressures high despite some signs of weakness in global economic data of late, most notably in Europe. Higher inflation usually means higher interest rates. Relative to Europe and Japan, data in the US has been better. As a result, the yield differential between the US and German bonds have risen, as too have the yield difference between US and Japanese debt. Correspondingly, the EUR/USD and GBP/USD have fallen and the USD/JPY has risen over the past few weeks as investors preferred the higher-yielding US dollar. The weaker exchange rates have helped to push the likes of the German DAX and UK’s FTSE higher, while in the US the major indices have been held back a little due to the firmer dollar.

A strong currency hurts exports and weighs on company earnings which are made abroad. Thus a weaker currency has the opposite impact, hence why European shares have outperformed their US counterparts over the past several weeks. The UK’s FTSE 100, which has several oil-related companies as its constituents, has benefitted additionally from higher oil prices. If crude prices remain elevated and/or the pound remains downbeat then this should provide continued support for the FTSE.

Technically, the FTSE looks poised for a bullish breakout as it hovers near the previous record of 7792/3. Its recent rally has lifted it above the yearly opening level of 7687, which has now turned into support. Thus, the market is showing willingness to hold in the positive territory for 2018, which is a positive sign given that it had risen for the past two years. Could it make it a hat-trick? In any case, we think that a breakout looks more likely than a big sell-off here, given the v-shaped recovery and the above fundamental considerations. If we do get a clean break above the previous all-time high then the FTSE’s next stop could very well be at the next big psychological level of 8,000. But in the event of a short-term pullback prior the breakout, there are plenty of broken resistance levels that could turn into support and thus provide a floor. Among them are 7570, 7435 and finally 7275.


Related tags: UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.