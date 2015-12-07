ftse china a50 weekly outlook 07 dec to 11 dec 10665 remains the potential upside trigger level 2645
The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50) has pushed higher right above the 9800 weekly pivotal support but failed to crack above the 10665 potential upside trigger level.
08 Dec (Tues) – Exports, Imports & Trade Balance for Nov @0200 GMT
09 Dec (Wed) – Consumer Price Index (CPI) & Producer Price Index (PPI) for Nov @0130GMT
Intermediate support: 10160
Pivot (key support): 9800
Resistance: 10665 & 11480/11970
Next support: 8960
The Index is likely to see a potential push up above the 10160 intermediate support to test the 10665 potential upside trigger level. Only a clear break above 10665 may see a further rally to target the significant resistance zone of 11480/11970.
On the flipside, failure to hold above the 9800 weekly pivotal support may damage the medium-term uptrend to see a decline towards the next support at 8960 in the first step.
