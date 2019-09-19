FTSE breaks higher on dovish BoE

The BoE echoed the views of several other major banks which have provided similar views or even more dovish outlook on their respective monetary policies i.e. global interest rates will remain at or near record low levels for the foreseeable future.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 19, 2019 6:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Following the BoE’s policy announcement earlier, which was deemed to be more dovish than anticipated, the pound dropped and this helped to lift the FTSE to a fresh high for the week after the index had spent several days in consolidation. The BoE echoed the views of several other major banks which have provided similar views or even more dovish outlook on their respective monetary policies i.e. global interest rates will remain at or near record low levels for the foreseeable future. For that reason, equity indices continue to remain supported, keeping the bears at bay despite raised geopolitical tensions and concerns over global demand hurting company earnings.

Speaking of geopolitics, the FTSE was also supported by rising shares of oil majors which tracked crude prices higher. Raised geopolitical tensions continue to support oil prices at the moment, even if Saudi Arabia’s crude output could return to normal sooner than expected. But following Saturday’s attacks, investors have realised that production even in Saudi is at risk of outages due to rebel fighting or terrorist activity — something which looked almost impossible last week. This is why oil prices have been hesitant to quickly close their gaps created at the open this week.

As mentioned, the FTSE has moved to a new high for the week after breaking out of its consolidation. It is currently displaying a bullish engulfing candle on its daily chart, suggesting that the bears have been defeated after their attempt to move the index below the 200-day moving average, failed. With the bears apparently defeated, they may now move out of the way and consequently the index could accelerate to the upside over the coming days. Yesterday’s high at 7350 could be the key short term support to watch moving forward. Beyond last week’s high at 7375/80, the next major bullish objective is around 7455/70, an area which was previously support and where the 61.8% Fibonacci level converges. 

Source: eSignal and City Index. Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Indices UK 100 Bank of England

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.