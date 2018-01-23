FTSE Bounces After US Highs As US Shut Down Ends

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 23, 2018 3:54 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

As was broadly expected, the FTSE bounced on the open this morning, following a record session in the US overnight. The Dow surged over 140 points, whilst the S&P and the Nasdaq tagged on 0.8% and 1% respectively, all hitting unchartered territory. The rally took place after the Democrats and the Republicans passed the funding bill to end the US government shut down, 72 hours after it started.  

US earning season back under the spotlight 

Whilst the US government shutdown was never expected to last any significant amount of time, the passing of the stop gap spending bill allowed investors to return their focus back to earning season, which is now well under way. Today we see earnings from Protector & Gamble, Verizon and Johnson & Johnson, with big names Ford and Caterpillar still to come later in the week.

EasyJet flies into top spot 

Sticking with earnings, in UK corporate news, EasyJet flew into the top spot on the FTSE leader board. The low-cost carrier impressed with its results, jumping over 5% in early trading. Revenue increase at EasyJet comfortably hit double digits for the first quarter, up 14% to £1.14 billion. Meanwhile an industry indicator for revenue per seat increased a solid 6.6%, as easyJet continues to capitalise on its rival’s woes. The budget airline industry has been a tough place to be in recent quarters as evidenced by the demise of rivals Monarch and Air Berlin, however EasyJet shares have shot up 15% in the past 3 months as market conditions are set to improve.  

Eurozone sentiment in focus 

Over in Europe, sentiment indicators are could give the flagging euro a boost, with ZEW sentiment surveys due from Germany and the eurozone, in addition to eurozone consumer confidence later in the day. The EUR/USD is trading down 0.2% heading into the reading, with the recent rally looking exhausted, despite the IMF saying that it expects eurozone economic growth to be 0.3% higher than originally forecast, increasing 2.1% in 2018 and 2% in 2019. Sentiment is expected to be strong in the eurozone, a surprise on the upside could offer support to the EUR/USD although with the ECB monetary policy meeting in just two days, traders will remain cautious. Resistance is expected to be encountered at $1.2275 prior to $1.23. Meanwhile, immediate support for the pair can be seen at $1.22 with a stronger support in the region of $1.2165.

Related tags: Shares market UK 100 USD EUR

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.