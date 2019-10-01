FTSE at key support with pound struggling amid Brexit uncertainty

The major equity indices in Europe started today’s session on the backfoot this morning.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 1, 2019 6:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The major equity indices in Europe started today’s session on the backfoot this morning. Was this perhaps because of fund managers rebalancing their portfolios? After all, Q3 ended with a bang for global indices. The S&P 500 recovered from a bad August to record its biggest year-to-date gain in more than 20 years. In Europe, too, the indices recovered to end Q3 noticeably higher. But with major central banks remaining in expansionary policy mode, and optimism rising that a US-China deal might be imminent, the stock market bulls are happy to keep buying every dip – for now, anyway. And we, too, continue to favour the bulls’ case rather than the bears’ in the short-term outlook even if the macro picture continues to deteriorate.

Today saw manufacturing PMIs from several economic regions fall further below the boom/bust level of 50, pointing to falling activity and underscoring the need for further monetary stimulus by major central banks. The Reserve Bank of Australia became the latest central bank to cut interest rates in this global easing phase. At 0.75%, the benchmark interest rate is at a record low in Down Under, with the RBA hinting that ore cuts could be on the way should the economy warrant it.

However, there was good news from the UK. Here, the PMI rose to 48.1 from 47.4 previously, beating analysts’ expectations. However, as my colleague Fiona Cincotta had envisaged, the gains for the pound was short-lived – in part because new orders and the employment components of the PMI data painted a grim picture. What’s more, with Brexit being just one month away, traders’ focus remained firmly on that rather than the economy. On that note, Boris Johnson is expected to submit formal proposals for an alternative to the Irish backstop on Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether the EU would accept it. The uncertainty is likely to keep the pound undermined, and paradoxically the FTSE underpinned. Remember the FTSE tends to react positively to a falling pound, given that the index is made up of large multi-national corporations whose foreign earnings will be boosted by a falling exchange rate.

From a technical point of view, traders may wish to watch the FTSE closely here, because (1) it has shown strong bullish signals of late and (2) it was testing a key support level at the time of writing. The UK benchmark index was probing support at around 7375, a level which had been resistance in the past. Recently, the index has been rising inside a bullish channel and found support on a number of occasions from its now-rising 200-day moving average. So, given the overall bullish characteristics of the FTSE, and with the benchmark indices in the US being so close to their record high levels, I think the UK index has a good chance to bounce here and resume higher. However, if the 7375 level breaks on a closing basis then that could see the index drop back to the support trend of the rising channel and the next key support around 7290 area again.

Source: eSignal and City Index. Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.