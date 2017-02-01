ftse and gbp decouple but for how long 2685832017

Something odd is happening this morning. Both the pound and the FTSE are higher. The two assets have had a strong negative correlation for several […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 1, 2017 11:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Something odd is happening this morning. Both the pound and the FTSE are higher. The two assets have had a strong negative correlation for several months. The relationship made sense: a stronger pound is not meant to be positive for UK stocks as it could hurt exports and thus profitability. So the theory goes. In practice, it is not as simple as that. Correlations between stocks and currencies tend to be short-lived and almost always break down except in certain circumstances and regions (hint: Japan). It just doesn’t make sense for the two assets to behave in that way indefinitely.

Currencies tend to go in large cycles as they adjust to changes in domestic interest rates. Stocks also tend to react to domestic interest rate changes, but not as much. Unlike currencies, equities tend to follow the global economy and markets more closely. It doesn’t make sense for the pound to go up if for example the UK economy is not performing well, but the FTSE could go up or down depending on how the rest of the world is performing as its constituents are multi-national corporations. There are several other factors to consider, too. For example, the impact of oil prices. Big changes in crude prices tend to move energy stocks and thus the FTSE, but this will have no impact on the pound.

In the long-term therefore, the correlation between currencies and stocks almost always break down. For it were any different, how could one possibly explain the repeated rally to new all-time highs on Wall Street and the dollar’s corresponding rise over the past several years? Yes, a stronger currency is not good for earnings, but this is just one factor to consider.

Let’s not jump into any conclusions

But before we jump into any conclusions, it is far too early to say for definite if the two assets have decoupled for good. Even more recently, there have been times when the FTSE and GBP have both moved in one direction before the negative correlation resumed. The comparison chart shows one such example. What’s more, the FTSE could be in a mere technical bounce from a key support level – see below for details. So, this could prove to be a temporary divergence as the FTSE potentially resumes its slide. Nevertheless, today’s divergence serves as a reminder that one cannot rely entirely on intermarket analysis as things can and do change.

17.02.01 gbpusd and ftse

FTSE holding key support…for now

In my previous article on the FTSE last Monday, we did highlight the possibility that both the pound and the FTSE could go up in unison, as the latter was nose-diving into that key 7100/30 support area. We suggested that it could rebound from this level before potentially heading towards new all-time highs. As a reminder, this area marks the previous record highs that were achieved back in April 2015 and October 2016. We thought given the importance of this level, the FTSE could bounce here. Well, it has bounced from this area on several occasions though so far not in a meaningful way. So the possibility of a breakdown remains. Should that happen then we could potentially see a much deeper retracement before the rally potentially resumes. In this case, a potential drop to at least the next support level at 6995 would not come as surprise to us.

17.02.01 ftse

GBP/USD could be heading towards 1.30

As far as the GBP/USD is concerned, well this pair has so far behaved in the way we had expected it to do after it formed that double bottom formation at 1.20. The cable held the old resistance level of 1.2415 as it bounced sharply from here. The next level of resistance that the GBP/USD will be facing is at 1.2675, the high from last week. Above here, there is little further resistance seen until the 1.2770-1.2800 area (shaded in red on the chart), which was previously support and resistance. But I still think that 1.30 is the level that the cable may be aiming for. My bullish outlook on the GBP/USD would become weak if the sellers now manage to reclaim the broken resistance level at 1.2415.

17.02.01 gbpusd

Related tags: FTSE Forex GBP/USD Stocks Technical Analysis trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 6, 2025 09:07 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 4, 2025 09:10 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 28, 2025 09:38 AM
        Congress building
        FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 20, 2025 11:10 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.