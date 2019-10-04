FTSE a touch higher at the end of a grim week

The FTSE seems set to close just off the weekly lows as it finds reasons to nudge slightly higher.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 4, 2019 3:12 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE seems set to close just off the weekly lows as it finds reasons to nudge slightly higher. Changes at the helm of BP where the chief executive will retire in March were greeted with a modest uptick in the share price. With the pound a touch stronger against the dollar most other gainers are the UK-consumer focused companies like Experian and Rightmove.

Asian markets were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of US non-farm payroll and September unemployment data later today with flows already reduced as China remains closed for National Day celebrations. China will continue the celebrations and market closures into next week and the Shanghai stock exchange will remain closed on Monday.

Sterling, dollar look to US jobless data later Friday

This week’s US factory data pressed the panic button on US stock markets and Friday’s job figures will be key for the next trade direction. According to Richard Clarida, the second-in-command at the Federal Reserve, the probability of a recession is not high if the Fed can set the right interest rate policy. The selloff earlier this week shows how twitchy the markets are over any slowdown in US growth. For the moment the dollar is weaker again against most majors, including the pound.

Yesterday’s signs of a recovery after the PM presented his latest Brexit plan were quickly doused with cold water by skeptical comments from the EU negotiators. Still, the pound is marginally higher on the week, if for no other reason on hopes that the no-deal option will remain off the table.


Related tags: Sterling UK 100 Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
January 12, 2024 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Board of currencies
      EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
      By:
      March 5, 2020 04:13 PM
        A Sea of Red
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2020 05:09 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.