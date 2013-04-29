ftse 100s internal strength 859882013

The FTSE-100 is set to post its 11-monthly gain, beating the previous record of 10-straight monthly advances set in 1996-1997. 79% of shares in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 30, 2013 4:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE-100 is set to post its 11-monthly gain, beating the previous record of 10-straight monthly advances set in 1996-1997.

79% of shares in the FTSE-100 are trading above their 200-day moving average. The indicator (200-DMA participation) gives an idea on the internal strength of the underlying index, by highlighting the degree of participation of individual shares in the current rally. Analysing the relationship between the underlying index and the 200-DMA participation sheds light on any unfolding divergence between the price of the index and the number of individual components. That is especially the case if the breadth line stands near or below 50% during a continued increase in the underlying market.

Working in favour of the FTSE-100 is the lack of any divergence between the FTSE-100 and its 200-DMA participation. The latter fell to a 6-month low of 74% in early April at the same time as the index hit a 5-month low. Also note the participation line continues to respect its trendline support since August 2011. Only a close below 75% would be considered a break of the 18-month trendline support.

One reason the FTSE-100’s 200-DMA participation of 79% stands below the 86% seen in the Dow-30 and the S&P500 is the damage sustained to the eight mining shares of the FTSE following the broad damage in gold and iron ore. A renewed decline in commodities would have to be offset by a continued rally in banks, brokerages and asset managers.

Focusing on the FTSE-100, hitting 11-monthly gains is not necessarily a reflection of overbought market momentum. Both the weekly and monthly momentum stochastics measures indicate a path of prolonged stability. The trendline resistance, extending from the 1999 record high, remains untested. 6,590 marks the level at which the 14-year year trendline resistance is to be tested. The immediate resistance stands at 6,530, followed by 6,590. The narrow escape from a triple dip recession coupled with the persistent gains in employment may be sufficient to trigger fresh momentum to the current rally. The threat from the periodic May sell-off, will may well be seen as a buying opportunity as long as the 6,240 support survives a weekly close.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.