ftse 100 maintains a grip on 5900 847402012

There will be no further updates on the City Index site until Wednesday, January 2, 2013. The Santa Claus rally has seen the UK and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 24, 2012 11:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

There will be no further updates on the City Index site until Wednesday, January 2, 2013.

The Santa Claus rally has seen the UK and US stock indices pull back during a week of thin volume. Traders are preparing for the festive holidays and some say that until the Fiscal Cliff is out of the way, it may be prudent to sit on the side before establishing large positions. However some short term traders are still seeking intraday moves to capture smaller moves and with a few more days ahead before closing out 2012, there could still be some opportunities to see a move above the key resistance levels. Whilst the overall trend remains bullish, December could continue to push higher despite the pullback. See key levels below:

FTSE 100 seeking a break above 6000
Last week the FTSE 100 had attempted to break above the year high of 5989 but failed by only reaching 5977. If this week the index can maintain a positive stance, then a second attempt to clear the 5989 is likely. Once cleared the FTSE 100 will need to maintain the 6000 key level to then reach for 6150 where we may then see a significant barrier that could push the index back lower. For now the index will need to hold 5890 otherwise a pullback could see the index fall towards 5900 and may also take the index into a bearish state at least for the short term. Preferably the index sees a move above 5977 for now.

 

Dow Jones fails again at 13338
There was not much joy for the bulls in last week’s trading session as the US Dow Jones index failed to move above its resistance barrier at 13338. This week the index will really need to prove it can carry the current Bullish momentum through by first moving above 13338 to then tackle the 13550 level. But if we see a failure at resistance then traders may want to observe support at 13000 where a further attempt may take place to tackle upper levels. But failing to hold 13000 we have lower support at 12900. As long as momentum remains positive the support levels could pose as potential bullish opportunities.

 

Crude Oil nervous at $89.00
So far the price of Oil has managed to hold at $89.00 which is clearly a key support level. But as the commodity remains bearish from a technical perspective the odds suggest that a break below this support level may drag prices lower towards $84.00 and more importantly the $80.80 level over the coming weeks. This week Nymex Crude Oil will need to move above last week’s high of $92.31 to avoid testing the $89.00 level. If cleared then we could see $96.00 followed by a re-test of the $100.00 where Oil failed to overcome and of course remains a key psychological level.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.