Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG), the world’s number four iron ore producer, shipped 42.4 million tonnes of iron ore in the June quarter, ahead of market expectations of 41.1 million tonnes, and bringing its full-year production to 165.4 million tonnes.

That was just a tad above the target of 160-165 million tonnes that the company announced in April, but a massive 33 per cent jump on its production in the previous year 2013-2014.

For 2016, FMG proposes to cap its production at the same level of 165 million tonnes. "Fortescue has completed all expansion capacity and has acted to maximize value by maintaining shipments at 165 (million tonnes per annum) which has been the annualized run rate for the last 12 months," the miner said in a statement.

The sharp jump in output shows the miner essentially adopted the same tactics that its bigger rivals such as BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) have been pursuing, which is to ship as much ore as possible, at the lowest costs feasible, to preserve market share.

Based on its quarterly production achieved in June, FMG might well be able to do 180 million tonnes for the next year, but has nevertheless set a lower target.

"We are choosing to maintain our production at about 165 million tonnes to maximise our margin,” said FMG’s chief financial officer Nev Power to The Sydney Morning Herald. “We don't see any point in just continuing to drive additional production through debottlenecking or other means into a market that is already fully supplied."

FMG has long been critical of the production policies of its larger competitors BHP and Rio that took advantage of their low costs and economies of scale to maximise shipments into a market where product prices were falling steeply. Iron ore prices fell to US$44.59 recently, their lowest point since 2009.

In reality, FMG has boosted its iron ore production at a higher rate than its rivals. “Fortescue has nearly trebled its output since 2012, when it was producing 55 million tonnes a year, a significantly faster growth rate than either of its Pilbara competitors and, in absolute terms, about 16 million tonnes more than BHP has added to the market over that same period,” observes Stephen Bartholomeusz in the Business Spectator.

FMG’s drive to boost shipments has been accompanied with a ruthless campaign to cut down on costs. Next year, when its production will plateau, the company is looking to shave US$1.4 billion from its cost structure. That’s on top of the $1.6 billion worth of savings it has managed to achieve.

FMG claims it has a break even price of US$39 per tonne, assumed at an Australian dollar value of 77 cents. That’s down from US$60 a tonne just last year. Its cash costs are down to US$18 a tonne in the current year, down from US$34 a tonne a year ago.

Only time will tell whether such severe cost rationalisation can be sustained, although the company is confident: “Absolutely… We very much plan this business on a five-, 10- or 20-year time frame,” said FMG CFO Stephen Pearce to the Australian Financial Review.

Shares in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) lost 6 per cent to AU$1.64 in Thursday’s trading.