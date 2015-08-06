forget super thursday it could be black friday for gold 1831062015

Now that Super Thursday is drawing to a close, it could be a Black Friday for gold. Friday’s much-anticipated jobs data could provide us a big clue in terms of when to expect a potential rate rise from the Federal Reserve. If the numbers are as strong as the ISM services PMI indicated on Wednesday then calls will increase for a September rate hike. This should help to give the dollar another shot in the arm, which in turn could weigh heavily on gold. Conversely, if the numbers are weaker than expected then the dollar could fall back, leading to a relief rally for gold. Admittedly, the dollar is just one among several factors that determine the direction of gold. But on Friday, it will most likely be the main driver.

From a technical point of view, gold remains on a shaky footing as it continues to consolidate near the lower end of the range it has been stuck inside for about two weeks now. It looks like the bears are continuing to book profit around the $1080-90 area as they await fresh impetus (NFP). Here, a couple of Fibonacci extension levels converge:  the 127.2% of October-January rally at $1084 with the 161.8% of the March-May upswing at $1087. The hesitation around these levels thus makes technical sense.

But with sentiment being decidedly bearish on gold and short positions being at a record high according to the latest CFTC data, the correction potential is also very high now. For gold to stage a noticeable rally though it will first have to climb and hold above the resistance level of $1100. If gold does correct from here, it may go on to ‘fill’ the area of inefficiency that was created as a result of the sell-off last month. Consequently, the metal could rally towards the old broken supports at $1131.5 or $1143.0, levels that could then turn into resistance.

But if Friday’s US data surprises to the upside and cause the dollar to surge higher, gold may lose further ground which could also give rise to further follow-up technical selling. The next potential support could be at $1032/3 which was an important resistance level in March 2008. Thereafter are the Fibonacci extension levels at $1023 (161.8% extension of the XA swing) and $998 (261.8% extension of BC). It is also worth watching the psychologically-important level of $1000 and then the triangle breakdown measured target around $975.00.

In summary, Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data could inspire a sharp move in gold. If the data surprises to the upside then the precious metal could take another leg lower; conversely, a disappointing set of numbers could lead to a breakout above $1100, potentially leading to a rally towards the previous support at $1131.5.

