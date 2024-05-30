Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop

June has historically been the 3rd-best month of the year for EUR/USD and AUD/USD - will we see strength this year?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Friday 12:11 AM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

June Forex Seasonality Key Points

  • June has historically been the 3rd-best month of the year for EUR/USD and AUD/USD.
  • GBP/USD has fallen -0.3% in June since 1971 – will we see a pullback this year?
  • USD/JPY has seen small average moves in June since Bretton Woods, but intramonth volatility can still be notable as we saw in May.

The beginning of a new month marks a good opportunity to review the seasonal patterns that have influenced the forex market over the 50+ years since the Bretton Woods system was dismantled in 1971, ushering in the modern foreign exchange market.

As always, these seasonal tendencies are just historical averages, and any individual month or year may vary from the historic average, so it’s important to complement these seasonal leans with alternative forms of analysis to create a long-term successful trading strategy. In other words, past performance is not indicative of future results.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

Euro Forex Seasonality – EUR/USD Chart

aaaeurusd_seasonality_May_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Historically, June has been a bullish month for EUR/USD, with an average return of +0.52% across the month over the last 50+ years. After a strong month of May (+1.52% as of writing, the strongest of 2024 so far), EUR/USD bulls will be hoping the world’s most widely-traded currency pair can build on its gains heading into the summer.

British Pound Forex Seasonality – GBP/USD Chart

aaagbpusd_seasonality_May_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the above chart, GBP/USD has historically seen negative performance in June, with average returns of around -0.3% since 1971. Cable did manage to buck May’s seasonal tendency for weakness by rising over the last month, but given the pair’s tendency to generally underperform through the summer, some traders will be looking at the May rally with skepticism.

Japanese Yen Forex Seasonality – USD/JPY Chart

aaausdjpy_seasonality_May_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

June has historically been a quiet month for USD/JPY, with the pair showing its 2nd-smallest average movement (-0.10%) since the Bretton Woods agreement. Of course, it’s worth noting that these moves only highlight the beginning-to-end net movement in a currency pair, potentially masking the intra-month volatility; we saw this exact dynamic play out in May, where USD/JPY is set to close down less than -1% but saw a 600-pip swoon on BOJ intervention in the interim.

Australian Dollar Forex Seasonality – AUD/USD Chart

aaausdcad_seasonality_May_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention Down Under, AUD/USD has historically seen its 3rd-best performance in June, rising by an average of 0.14% in the month over the last 50+ years. AUD/USD shrugged off its general tendency to fall in May this year, gaining about +2.5% as of writing for the best month of 2024 so far. AUD/USD bulls will be looking for a definitive break above 0.6650 to set the stage for more gains toward 0.6900 resistance next.

Canadian Dollar Forex Seasonality – USD/CAD Chart

usdcad_seasonality_May_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Last but not least, June has been the 2nd worst month for USD/CAD going back to 1971, with an average historically return of -0.06%. Of course, May’s seasonal track record was far worse, and USD/CAD managed to weather the storm relatively well this year, so all is not lost for loonie bears. USD/CAD’s key level to watch early in June will be at previous-resistance-turned-support near 1.3600.

As always, we want to close this article by reminding readers that seasonal tendencies are not gospel – even if they’ve tracked relatively closely so far this year – so it’s important to complement this analysis with an examination of the current fundamental and technical backdrops for the major currency pairs.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Forex EUR/USD GBP USD USD/JPY USD CAD AUD/USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
Today 04:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as rate jitters remain
Today 01:51 PM
EUR/USD forecast remains murky ahead of key events
Today 01:00 PM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:42 AM
The 2-year beckons USD higher ahead of PCE inflation, risk-off tone in Asia
Today 06:11 AM
Iron ore keeps finding buyers despite ballooning Chinese port inventories
Today 02:31 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Bank notes of different currencies
Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 02:11 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD forecast remains murky ahead of key events
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 01:00 PM
      Forex trading
      The 2-year beckons USD higher ahead of PCE inflation, risk-off tone in Asia
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 06:11 AM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY forecast: Yen grinds lower into intervention territory
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.