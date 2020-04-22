Forex Morning Report APR 23 THU

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.1% on day to 100.35, rising for a third straight session...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 23, 2020 7:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Forex Morning Report: APR 23 (THU)

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.1% on day to 100.35, rising for a third straight session.

EUR/USD dropped 0.4% to 1.0811, the lowest level in nearly two weeks. Official data showed that the eurozone's Consumer Confidence Index slid to -22.7 in April (-20.0 expected) from -11.6 in March. Later today, research firm Markit will report the eurozone's March Manufacturing PMI (38.0 estimated) and Services PMI (22.8 expected).

EUR/USD: Intraday 30-minute Chart:


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


GBP/USD bounced 0.3% to 1.2325. Government data showed that U.K. CPI grew 1.5% on year in March (as expected). On the other hand, the Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI (42.0 estimated) and Services PMI (27.8 expected) for March will be released.

USD/JPY was broadly flat at 107.83.

The Canadian dollar gained traction as oil prices rebounded. USD/CAD fell 0.2% to 1.4187. Meanwhile, official data showed that Canada's CPI rose 0.9% on year in March (+1.1% expected).

Other commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback. AUD/USD climbed 0.2% to 0.6296, as Australian government reported that preliminary retail sales in the country rose 8.2% on month in March, the largest monthly increase since 2000. NZD/USD slid 0.6% to 0.5963.

Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Yesterday 02:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
February 16, 2024 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
February 16, 2024 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
      jobs_07
      US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 03:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.