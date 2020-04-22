Forex Morning Report: APR 23 (THU)

On the forex front, thegained 0.1% on day to, rising for a third straight session.dropped 0.4% to 1.0811, the lowest level in nearly two weeks. Official data showed that the eurozone's Consumer Confidence Index slid to -22.7 in April (-20.0 expected) from -11.6 in March. Later today, research firm Markit will report the eurozone's March Manufacturing PMI (38.0 estimated) and Services PMI (22.8 expected).

bounced 0.3% to 1.2325. Government data showed that U.K. CPI grew 1.5% on year in March (as expected). On the other hand, the Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI (42.0 estimated) and Services PMI (27.8 expected) for March will be released.was broadly flat at 107.83.The Canadian dollar gained traction as oil prices rebounded.fell 0.2% to 1.4187. Meanwhile, official data showed that Canada's CPI rose 0.9% on year in March (+1.1% expected).Other commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback.climbed 0.2% to 0.6296, as Australian government reported that preliminary retail sales in the country rose 8.2% on month in March, the largest monthly increase since 2000.slid 0.6% to 0.5963.