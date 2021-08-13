﻿

Fertitta SPAC: Everything you need to know about Fertitta

The restaurant and casino group owned by Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta is set to return to the public markets as it prepares for a float through a reverse-merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Here’s what you need to know about the Fertitta SPAC.

August 13, 2021 5:28 PM
Close-up of market chart

When will Fertitta go public?

Fertitta will go public in October 2021 at the earliest. According to an amendment to the merger agreement with FAST Acquisition Corp, in which additional assets were added to the SPAC arrangement, the transaction is now expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This will follow the usual regulatory checks by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The float was first proposed in February 2021, at which point the SPAC merger was intended to involve just Golden Nugget casinos plus the restaurant chains Landry’s, Del Frisco’s and Morton’s.

But in an expanded agreement tabled on June 30, 2021, it emerged three more restaurant chains were being added. Those chains are the steakhouse group Vic and Anthony’s plus two others, Catch and Mastro’s, which both offer steak and seafood.

The Galveston, Texas attraction Pleasure Pier, an amusement park perched on top of the Gulf of Mexico, is also part of the deal. In all, 42 extra business assets have been added.

How much is Fertitta worth?

The expanded SPAC deal implies an enterprise value of $8.6 billion for Fertitta Entertainment, an extra $2 billion on top of the February valuation which involved the smaller group of brands.

FAST Acquisition Corp says the additional businesses are being contributed by Fertitta for no additional debt.

What does Fertitta Entertainment do?

As outlined above, Fertitta Entertainment is involved in the hospitality industry, with a heavy emphasis on restaurants and casinos.

It also owns some luxury hotels, such as The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas, and the seaside location Kemah Boardwalk, 20 miles south of Houston. This venue has restaurants, retail outlets, rides, amusements and a boutique hotel of its own.

How does Fertitta Entertainment make money?

Fertitta Entertainment makes money mainly through retail customer footfall and spend across its various restaurants, hotels, casinos and seafront attractions. It has suffered considerably during the pandemic.

A mobile betting segment, Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) went public in 2020, also through a SPAC. Fertitta Entertainment still owns around half the outstanding shares of GNOG, worth roughly $700m.

How to trade stocks at City Index

You can trade stocks with City Index using spread-bets or CFDs, with spreads from 0.1%. Follow these easy steps to start trading now.

  1. Open a City Index account or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade

What is Fertitta Entertainment’s business strategy?

As the United States emerges from the pandemic, Fertitta Entertainment has its eyes on a “significant acquisition.”

Fertitta said: “Since the rollout of Covid vaccinations, the operating results of the incremental [additional] assets have been so strong, I decided that I should be focused all in on the company as I see opportunities for a significant acquisition that would not otherwise be available to the company without this revised transaction.”

In normal times, approximately three-quarters of Fertitta Entertainment’s revenues — some $3.41bn in 2019, pre-pandemic — is derived from the restaurant industry, which was inevitably severely depleted during coronavirus-imposed shutdowns.

In a positive outcome, profits for the five regional casinos under the Golden Nugget label have fallen less sharply than those at larger global operators such as Wynn and MGM.

The company expects to benefit from the economic recovery as weaker restaurants have shut down during the pandemic.

Fertitta Entertainment has previously enjoyed an outing as a publicly traded entity. That was until Mr Fertitta took his organisation private in 2010.

In 2019, he was keen to seek a merger of Golden Nugget and Landry’s with Caesars Entertainment, but Caesars chose a rival bidder instead.

Is Fertitta Entertainment profitable?

Fertitta Entertainments various trading entities were consistently profitable – until the pandemic hit.

On March 6, 2020, Fertitta told CNC his restaurants were losing an average of $1m per day in sales due to coronavirus fears – and that was before heavy restrictions were imposed.

He said at the time: “That last million in sales is your most profitable sales. It’s just like any business. That’s where your heavy profit is.”

Turning his attention to the future, he said on June 30, 2021: “The contribution of the new business assets greatly improves the company’s operating cash flow, provides better assets for organic growth, and significantly deleverages the company as no incremental debt is being incurred by the company as part of the revised transaction.”

Who owns Fertitta Entertainment?

Fertitta, who also owns basketball team Houston Rockets, will be the chairman, president and chief executive officer of the merged entity. He will own a large majority stake in the region of 72%.

His personal empire also includes ownership of the the Houston Rockets NBA, a position that has earned him entrepreneurial exposure, with his own programme on business network CNBC.

The company also said it expects pro forma net revenue for the quarter ended June 30 to be between $917 million and $920 million, and pro forma adjusted EBITDA estimated between $270 million and $275 million.

Who is on the Fertitta Entertainment board of directors?

  • Tilman Fertitta, Chief Executive Office and Chairman
  • Michael Chadwick, Director
  • Scott Kelly, Director
  • Richard Liem, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
  • Stephen Scheinthal, Vice-President, General Counsel & Secretary
  • Michael Stevens, Director
Related tags: Equities Stocks IPO

Latest market news

View more
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
Yesterday 08:37 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
Yesterday 01:59 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM
US dollar index on track for its worst week of the year: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:25 AM
AUD/USD: Breaking key levels with momentum ahead of non-farm payrolls
Yesterday 12:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
By:
David Scutt
March 7, 2024 02:15 AM
    Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 6, 2024 07:50 PM
      china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 6, 2024 05:47 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 27, 2024 06:03 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.